2022 Chevy Bolt EUV is a rear legroom champ

The EUV's wheelbase is some 6 inches longer than the standard Bolt EV.
The Bolt EUV is a bigger version of a better version of the Chevy Bolt EV.
Despite the almost-too-similar taxonomy, the Bolt EUV attempts to distance itself from its sibling by way of adding some interior volume, and the result is pretty darn swell.
If you think the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV looks similar to the Bolt EV (minus the U), U would be correct.
The most obvious change between the two is length, where the EUV stretches 6.2 inches longer than the standard Bolt EV.
This embiggening adds 3.9 inches of wheelbase and, more importantly, 3.1 inches of rear legroom.
The EUV is only 0.2 inches taller and wider than the Bolt EV, though, which means sitting in the middle of the backseat can be a tight affair.
The Chevy Bolt's competitors used to be few and far between, but times have changed.
If you want something a little more down to earth (literally), more traditional hatchbacks like the Kia Niro EV and Nissan Leaf are available, while crossover-friendly folks can find competition from the Hyundai Kona Electric and Volvo XC40 Recharge, although the latter is pretty costly.
Both with and without competition factored in, though, the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a stellar electric vehicle, with a smooth-cruising nature and plenty of the latest cabin tech.
