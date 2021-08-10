/>
X

2022 Nissan Frontier gets a much-needed upgrade

The new Frontier can finally stand up to other midsize trucks.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
2022 Nissan Frontier
1 of 12 Nissan

The next-generation Nissan Frontier is finally here.

2022 Nissan Frontier
2 of 12 Nissan

With a whole new modern aesthetic and a relatively new powertrain, the Nissan Frontier is now a competitive midsize pickup truck.

2022 Nissan Frontier
3 of 12 Nissan

Under the hood is a 3.8-liter V6, offering a healthy 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Nissan Frontier
4 of 12 Nissan

A nine-speed automatic transmission puts the power down to either the rear or all four wheels.

2022 Nissan Frontier
5 of 12 Nissan

The top-level Frontier Pro-4X comes with Bilstein shocks, skid plates and a locking rear differential.

2022 Nissan Frontier
6 of 12 Nissan

The Pro-4X Crew Cab has a healthy approach angle of 32.3 degrees, with a departure angle of 23 degrees and a breakover angle of 19.6 degrees. 

2022 Nissan Frontier
7 of 12 Nissan

Four-wheel-drive Frontiers have an EPA fuel rating of 17 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. Two-wheel-drive trucks should do a little better.

2022 Nissan Frontier
8 of 12 Nissan

The new Frontier has a maximum payload rating of 1,610 pounds and max tow rating of 6,720 pounds. 

2022 Nissan Frontier
9 of 12 Nissan

The 2022 Nissan Frontier starts at $29,015 while the top Pro-4X trim starts at $28,315 (both prices include $1,175 for destination). 

2022 Nissan Frontier
10 of 12 Nissan

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Nissan Frontier.

2022 Nissan Frontier
11 of 12 Nissan
2022 Nissan Frontier
12 of 12 Nissan

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

38 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Remixing the pickup truck

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: Remixing the pickup truck

45 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
Explore decommissioned underground nuclear missile launch centers

More Galleries

Explore decommissioned underground nuclear missile launch centers

56 Photos
2021 Chevy Corvette Stingray turns heads, snaps necks

More Galleries

2021 Chevy Corvette Stingray turns heads, snaps necks

58 Photos
Volkswagen ID 5 is a shapely electric coupeover

More Galleries

Volkswagen ID 5 is a shapely electric coupeover

12 Photos