2022 Nissan Frontier gets a much-needed upgrade

The new Frontier can finally stand up to other midsize trucks.
The next-generation Nissan Frontier is finally here.
With a whole new modern aesthetic and a relatively new powertrain, the Nissan Frontier is now a competitive midsize pickup truck.
Under the hood is a 3.8-liter V6, offering a healthy 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque.
A nine-speed automatic transmission puts the power down to either the rear or all four wheels.
The top-level Frontier Pro-4X comes with Bilstein shocks, skid plates and a locking rear differential.
The Pro-4X Crew Cab has a healthy approach angle of 32.3 degrees, with a departure angle of 23 degrees and a breakover angle of 19.6 degrees.
Four-wheel-drive Frontiers have an EPA fuel rating of 17 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. Two-wheel-drive trucks should do a little better.
The new Frontier has a maximum payload rating of 1,610 pounds and max tow rating of 6,720 pounds.
The 2022 Nissan Frontier starts at $29,015 while the top Pro-4X trim starts at $28,315 (both prices include $1,175 for destination).
