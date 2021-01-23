Biden's transportation plans, base Porsche Taycan and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Porsche

Happy weekend, Roadshow readers. The biggest news of the past week was definitely the inauguration of President Joe Biden, but this new government administration has big plans for the automotive and transportation sectors, too. That, along with some new car debuts and a number of important reviews, made for a busy week on the pages of Roadshow. Here's a look at what you might've missed.

Top reviews

Does the world need a pickup truck with a supercharged V8 and more than 700 horsepower? Heck no. Are we happy Ram went and built one anyway? Heck yeah.

Click here for our 2021 Ram 1500 TRX review.

We've been seriously impressed with Genesis' new GV80 crossover from the moment it debuted. Now, we've had a chance to spend extended time with this luxury family-hauler and -- spoiler alert -- it definitely does not disappoint.

Click here for our 2021 Genesis GV80 review.

BMW offers a plug-in hybrid version of its popular X5 crossover. For 2021, the X5 PHEV offers more power, more electric driving range and more onboard tech, as well. Win, win, win.

Click here for our 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Volkswagen ID 3: Is it the people's EV?

The Carfection team takes a closer look at Volkswagen's new ID 3, an all-electric hatch that we don't get in the US.

Now playing: Watch this: Super73 S2 Review: Where an e-bike meets an electric...

Video producer Evan Miller hops on the Super73 S2 e-bike to see if it can handle daily commuting in San Francisco as well as weekend trips off the beaten path.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Buick Envision is an ugly duckling no more

Buick's midsize Envision goes from frumpy to fabulous as part of a 2021 model year makeover.