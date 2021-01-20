Mercedes' EQA crossover is a cute, compact EV

It's got plenty of range, good looks and solid tech, but we might not see it on our shores.
Mercedes' EQA250 is the entry-level model for the brand's futuristic EV line.
With a space-age take on the GLA's body and plenty of tech, we expect the EQA to be a hit.
The EQA250 will have plenty of standard tech -- both safety and infotainment.
