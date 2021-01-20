The 2021 Genesis GV80 is the freshly spawned Korean automaker's first SUV of its own and, just like the heavily revised G80 before it, this midsize luxury SUV is ready to make its mark in a busy segment, fast.
It manages to provide an excellent luxury experience in its truest form, eschewing the notion that every vehicle needs some underlying sporty angle, while somehow beating its biggest competitors on price while maintaining quality that rivals them.
Discuss: 2021 Genesis GV80 makes a heck of a first impression
