2021 Genesis GV80 makes a heck of a first impression

Genesis' first SUV is a looker with a serious focus on luxury.

2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Nobody's really good at something the first time they try it, but Genesis is working to buck that trend. 

2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2021 Genesis GV80 is the freshly spawned Korean automaker's first SUV of its own and, just like the heavily revised G80 before it, this midsize luxury SUV is ready to make its mark in a busy segment, fast.

2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Despite embodying the full-on luxury experience better than nearly all its competitors, the 2021 Genesis G80 isn't a bank-breaker. 

2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Starting at $49,925 including destination, the GV80 3.5T AWD Advanced before me kicks off at $65,375, which is impressive in context.

2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

A BMW X5 xDrive40i starts at about $62,000, while a Mercedes-Benz GLE450 is about a grand above that. 

2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

And then there's the Audi Q8, which commands nearly $70,000. All three of those vehicles are before options, too. Hoo boy.

2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's a weird day when a car can be both a serious value and an example-setter in its storied segment, but that's the 2021 Genesis GV80 in a nutshell.

2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It manages to provide an excellent luxury experience in its truest form, eschewing the notion that every vehicle needs some underlying sporty angle, while somehow beating its biggest competitors on price while maintaining quality that rivals them.

2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

You'd think that the GV80 was Genesis' third crack at a luxury SUV, but nope; sometimes, you strike gold on the first swing.

2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Genesis GV80.

2021 Genesis GV80
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Genesis GV80
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
