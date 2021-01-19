The base Porsche Taycan has rear-wheel drive and an $81,250 price tag

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche's newest Taycan is also its least expensive. Officially joining Porsche's US lineup on Tuesday, the entry-level EV -- simply called Taycan -- slots below the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S models, priced from $81,250 (including $1,350 for destination and excluding federal and local tax credits).

The big thing that separates this Taycan from its siblings is its rear-wheel-drive architecture. While the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S models have a dual-motor setup allowing for through-the-road all-wheel drive, the base Taycan has just one electric motor mounted at the rear axle. Powered by a 79.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, this motor produces 321 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque in its standard tune. With launch control activated -- part of the optional Sport Chrono pack -- those numbers increase to 402 hp and 254 lb-ft while running overboost.

For an additional $5,780, buyers can opt for the Performance Battery Plus specification, which upgrades the battery to a 93.4-kWh unit. This means there's 375 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque available at all times, and as much as 469 hp and 263 lb-ft while running launch control.

Interestingly, regardless of battery size and motor output, Porsche quotes a 5.1-second 0-to-60-mph time for the base Taycan. For comparison, the Taycan 4S will do the same run in 3.8 seconds, while the Turbo and Turbo S cut that time down to 3.0 and 2.6 seconds, respectively. Top speed for the Taycan is 143 mph, compared to 155 mph for the 4S and 161 mph for the Turbo and Turbo S.

One big advantage of the Taycan's single-motor setup is its lower curb weight. At its lightest, the standard Taycan tips the scales at 4,566 pounds -- a 205-pound reduction from the 4S. Adding the larger battery pack brings that base weight up to 4,742 pounds.

No matter the battery size, Porsche says the Taycan can go from a 5% state of charge to 80% in just over 20 minutes when connected to a high-speed DC fast-charger. EPA-estimated range figures aren't yet available, but don't expect any Tesla-beating specs. The Taycan 4S with the larger battery is only rated at 203 miles, though we've found it very easy to exceed the EPA numbers. For the 2021 model year, Porsche expanded its partnership with Electrify America to streamline the charging process.

Enlarge Image Porsche

Pretty much all of the standard Taycan's chassis hardware is shared with the 4S. Both cars have 14.2-inch front and 14.1-inch rear brakes, though the 4S' are painted red, compared to black on the base car. Those brakes are set behind standard 19-inch wheels, wrapped in 225/55-series front and 275/45-series rear summer tires. As with other Taycan variants, Porsche's surface-coated and carbon-ceramic brakes are optional, as are 20- and 21-inch wheels.

Everything else carries over from the other Taycan models, including Porsche's latest and greatest infotainment tech with over-the-air updates, Apple CarPlay compatibility and in-car subscriptions. Niceties like a 19.2-kW onboard charger, head-up display and upgraded audio systems are available, as are a whole bunch of interior and exterior color options, including the fantastic Frozen Berry Metallic you see here. More pink Porsches, please.

The rear-drive Taycan went on sale in China a while ago, and Porsche recently used one to set a Guinness World Record for longest drift with an electric vehicle. If you feel like trying to break that record yourself (don't), base Taycans are available to order at US dealers now.