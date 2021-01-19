In addition to standard forward-collision warning, my tester has a $995 package that adds emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capabilities and lane-keeping assist.
But there's nothing quite like the Ram TRX. The Hellcat's 6.2-liter V8 has always been something special but throwing it into a pickup truck results in a vehicle that exceeds the sum of its parts, delivering equal doses of high performance and hilarity.
2021 Ram 1500 TRX is constantly fun
