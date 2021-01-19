Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX is constantly fun

The Ram 1500 TRX has the heart of a Hellcat and a whole lot of suspension travel. How could you not have a blast in this thing?

2021 Ram 1500 TRX
1 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Back when the Dodge Hellcat lineup was first unveiled, I joked that it was only a matter of time before that hulking supercharged V8 made its way into every vehicle its parent company builds.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
2 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

While my hopes of a Chrysler 200 Hellcat have been sorely dashed, that whining lump did eventually find a strange bedfellow in the Ram 1500 pickup.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
3 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The result is the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, and while it defies common sense, I've been having way too much fun to notice.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
4 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Some more hardcore vehicles eschew the usual panoply of active and passive safety systems, but most of the good stuff is available in the TRX.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
5 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

In addition to standard forward-collision warning, my tester has a $995 package that adds emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capabilities and lane-keeping assist.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
6 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Stellantis' high-horsepower offerings are not cheap, and the 2021 Ram TRX is no exception. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
7 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Its starting price of $71,690 (including $1,695 for destination) leapfrogs the Challenger and Charger Hellcat twins, and with a hefty dose of options, my tester rings in at an eye-watering $87,370

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
8 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

You could buy a real sports car for that much.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
9 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But there's nothing quite like the Ram TRX. The Hellcat's 6.2-liter V8 has always been something special but throwing it into a pickup truck results in a vehicle that exceeds the sum of its parts, delivering equal doses of high performance and hilarity.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
10 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
11 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
12 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
13 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
14 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
15 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
16 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
17 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
18 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
19 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
20 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
21 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
22 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
23 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
24 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
25 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
26 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
27 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
28 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
29 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
30 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
31 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
32 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Cadillac's eVTOL is an electric, autonomous personal air taxi

Cadillac's eVTOL is an electric, autonomous personal air taxi

6 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

19 Photos
2021 Sei Giorni proves Vespa time is a good time

2021 Sei Giorni proves Vespa time is a good time

33 Photos
2021 Infiniti QX80 is like a big ol' cloud

2021 Infiniti QX80 is like a big ol' cloud

27 Photos
Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles

Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles

12 Photos
2021 Triumph Bonneville T100: The Baby Bonne is just right

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100: The Baby Bonne is just right

22 Photos
Nissan's NV350 Office Pod lets you work anywhere -- seriously

Nissan's NV350 Office Pod lets you work anywhere -- seriously

4 Photos