2021 Buick Envision: Banishing the bland

This redesigned utility vehicle is a real looker, with dramatic proportions, a killer interior and plenty of technology.
This is the new 2021 Buick Envision.
Buick has done a very nice job with this crossover's interior, which is upscale and airy.
The Envision comes with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen.
These proportions are so much more dramatic than the outgoing model's.
Comfort should be one of the 2021 Envision's strong suits.
Cargo space is, unfortunately, slightly less abundant than in its predecessor.
Top-shelf Avenir models come with special 20-inch wheels and a mesh grille insert.
There are plenty of available features in the 2021 Buick Envision.
Is this vehicle's styling sexy enough for you to consider buying a Buick?
For more photos of the 2021 Buick Envision, keep clicking through this gallery.
