2021 Buick Envision: Banishing the bland

This redesigned utility vehicle is a real looker, with dramatic proportions, a killer interior and plenty of technology.

2021 Buick Envision
Buick

This is the new 2021 Buick Envision. 

2021 Buick Envision
Buick

Buick has done a very nice job with this crossover's interior, which is upscale and airy.

2021 Buick Envision
Buick

The Envision comes with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen.

2021 Buick Envision
Buick

These proportions are so much more dramatic than the outgoing model's.

2021 Buick Envision
Buick

Comfort should be one of the 2021 Envision's strong suits. 

2021 Buick Envision
Buick

Cargo space is, unfortunately, slightly less abundant than in its predecessor. 

2021 Buick Envision
Buick

Top-shelf Avenir models come with special 20-inch wheels and a mesh grille insert.

2021 Buick Envision
Buick

There are plenty of available features in the 2021 Buick Envision.

2021 Buick Envision
Buick

Is this vehicle's styling sexy enough for you to consider buying a Buick?

2021 Buick Envision
Buick

For more photos of the 2021 Buick Envision, keep clicking through this gallery.

2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
2021 Buick Envision
Buick
