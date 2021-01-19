2022 Chevy Bolt EUV teased again ahead of Feb. 14 debut

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Chevrolet released a new teaser video for its Bolt EUV on Monday, giving us our best look yet at the electric crossover ahead of its debut next month. Chevy previously said the Bolt EUV would debut in February alongside a refreshed version of the smaller Bolt EV hatchback, but Monday's teaser video now confirms the specific date: Feb. 14. (Happy Valentine's Day, y'all.)

The EUV will be quite a bit larger than the Bolt EV that's currently on sale. It'll have a lot in common with the Buick Velite 7 that debuted last year, save for some Chevy-specific design tweaks. As you can see in the teaser video, the Bolt EUV will have slim and stylish LED taillights.

We've already seen a number of Bolt EUV teasers, including shadowy looks at the interior and headlights. Chevrolet also showed off the EUV's steering wheel and gauge cluster during CES 2021, reconfirming that this electric crossover will have General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assist technology.

When the Bolt EUV and Bolt EV debut on Feb. 14, they'll do so in conjunction with Walt Disney World. It's unclear exactly what Chevy has in store, the company only saying the reveal will "show how magic can take place when the imagination is electrified." Alright.

In addition to the Bolt EUV and Bolt EV, General Motors has a whole mess of electric cars coming over the next couple of years. Chevy has an electric truck in the pipeline, as does GMC with the new Hummer EV. Cadillac has its Lyriq crossover and Celestiq sedan in the works, too, and that's only the beginning.