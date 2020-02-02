Super Bowl commercials, Hummer EV truck, 2020 Hyundai Sonata and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome back to another week in review, Roadshow readers. As we approach Super Bowl Sunday, automakers dished out their big ads, and among the debuts, we learned Hummer is back -- this time as an electric pickup truck. That wasn't all the week had in store, however.
Here's a look back at all the biggest things in the automotive world from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1.
Top reviews
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Love-it-or-leave-it looks, but a gosh-darn good value. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok spent time in the brand-new 2020 Sonata and thought it was good enough to put the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry on notice.
Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Sonata review.
2020 Mini Cooper SE Electric
It's the first Mini to not boast an internal combustion engine, and batteries are included. The Mini Cooper SE Electric is packed full of fun attributes, and Executive Editor Chris Paukert believes it delivers a pretty hefty value for the money.
Click here to read our 2020 Mini Cooper SE Electric first drive review.
2020 Ducati Panigale V4 S
And now for something two-wheeled. Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens strapped himself to Ducati's Panigale V4 S and was treated to a superb amount of power. The good thing is, Ducati gives riders all the tools needed to exploit the power.
Click here to read our 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 S first ride review.
Top news
- Hummer is back: That's right, the Hummer name is back, and this time it's gracing an all-electric pickup truck with 1,000 horsepower.
- Tesla Model Y: The electric crossover SUV is already in production and will reach its first buyers in March ahead of schedule.
- Our favorite Super Bowl car ads: In honor of the big game, the Roadshow staff rounded up our favorite Super Bowl car ads from over the years.
- Rivian and Lincoln sitting in a tree: Startup Rivian will lend its electric vehicle platform to Lincoln for its first electric vehicle, a big step for Rivian and Ford's luxury division.
- Great Scott! New DeLoreans: We should see "new" DeLorean DMC-12 models by the fall of 2021, according to a company executive.
- Not one mile for the first production C8 Corvette: Now that the first production 2020 Corvette Stingray has a buyer, we learned it'll never, ever be driven.
Top videos
2021 Genesis GV80
Genesis is the new luxury brand in town, and it has its first SUV, the GV80, nearly ready for launch. Allow Reviews Editor Craig Cole to explain five things you should know about this new luxo-barge.
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok didn't just pen some words about the wonderful 2020 Sonata, we took video of him driving it, too. Once Krok got around the odd face for his tastes, it was a positive encounter.
Top 5 Porsche Taycan Tech Tricks
Think you know everything about the Porsche Taycan? The brand's first electric car? I bet you don't, but let Editor-at-Large Brian Cooley spill the good stuff and share five lesser-known tech tricks the EV packs.
Discuss: Super Bowl commercials, Hummer EV truck, 2020 Hyundai Sonata and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.