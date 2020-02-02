Super Bowl commercials, Hummer EV truck, 2020 Hyundai Sonata and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image GMC

Welcome back to another week in review, Roadshow readers. As we approach Super Bowl Sunday, automakers dished out their big ads, and among the debuts, we learned Hummer is back -- this time as an electric pickup truck. That wasn't all the week had in store, however.

Here's a look back at all the biggest things in the automotive world from Jan. 26 through Feb. 1.

Top reviews

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Love-it-or-leave-it looks, but a gosh-darn good value. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok spent time in the brand-new 2020 Sonata and thought it was good enough to put the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry on notice.

Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Sonata review.

2020 Mini Cooper SE Electric

It's the first Mini to not boast an internal combustion engine, and batteries are included. The Mini Cooper SE Electric is packed full of fun attributes, and Executive Editor Chris Paukert believes it delivers a pretty hefty value for the money.

Click here to read our 2020 Mini Cooper SE Electric first drive review.

2020 Ducati Panigale V4 S

And now for something two-wheeled. Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens strapped himself to Ducati's Panigale V4 S and was treated to a superb amount of power. The good thing is, Ducati gives riders all the tools needed to exploit the power.

Click here to read our 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 S first ride review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 5 things you need to know about the 2021 Genesis GV80

2021 Genesis GV80

Genesis is the new luxury brand in town, and it has its first SUV, the GV80, nearly ready for launch. Allow Reviews Editor Craig Cole to explain five things you should know about this new luxo-barge.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Hyundai Sonata looks weird, drives great

2020 Hyundai Sonata

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok didn't just pen some words about the wonderful 2020 Sonata, we took video of him driving it, too. Once Krok got around the odd face for his tastes, it was a positive encounter.

Now playing: Watch this: 5 things you didn't know about the Porsche Taycan's tech

Top 5 Porsche Taycan Tech Tricks

Think you know everything about the Porsche Taycan? The brand's first electric car? I bet you don't, but let Editor-at-Large Brian Cooley spill the good stuff and share five lesser-known tech tricks the EV packs.