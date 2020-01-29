Rivian platform will underpin Lincoln's first electric vehicle

Lincoln

When we see the first electric vehicle from Lincoln, it won't be sitting on Ford bones. The Blue Oval, after rumors and previous reporting, said on Wednesday that Rivian will supply its skateboard platform for the upcoming EV.

It's massive news and a huge boon to Rivian's credibility as it works to launch its first production electric vehicles in the near future -- the R1T pickup and R1S SUV. Ford previously confirmed after it invested $500 million in the startup automaker that it would use Rivian's platform, but until now, we didn't know where the architecture would end up.

The automaker said the platform and EV characteristics will give a new meaning to Lincoln's Quiet Flight strategy. Lincoln President Joy Falotico said the vehicle will be "stunning." Noting Rivian has focused on trucks and SUVs, it's a pretty fair assumption that Lincoln's EV will also take the shape of an SUV. A representative told Roadshow it's "too early to talk specifics" and we'll learn more about the vehicle at a later date.

Ford added this Lincoln EV as part of an $11.5 billion investment to electrify its portfolio and introduce new electric cars. The same investment also includes the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which debuted at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

As for Rivian, the company plans to deliver its first R1T electric pickups by the end of this year. Production will take place in Illinois at a former Mitsubishi assembly plant. Ford then plans to follow R1T production with the R1S SUV. Look for the models to go up to 400 miles with big battery options, while entry-level versions should sport ranges around 230 miles.