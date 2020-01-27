2020 Hyundai Sonata is a value-packed sedan for the masses

It's better to evoke a strong reaction, positive or negative, than none at all.
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata certainly follows this mantra, immediately setting the stage with unique styling that's sure to garner a reaction.
But the Sonata is no mere one-trick pony.
Instead, Hyundai's assembled a whole-ass package that oozes value and immediately pushes this new car to the top of its segment.
The midsize sedan segment was once the place to be, but even though crossovers have swallowed up a sizable chunk of its sales, this corner of the industry is producing some of the best metal it has in years.
The last couple generations of Hyundai Sonata were a little boring, with ho-hum anonymous aesthetics inside and out.
It was a fine car, but it didn't exactly make a statement.
The 2020 Sonata, on the other hand, screams its benefits from the mountaintops with an out-there design but the same focus on value that Hyundai has always held dear.
Even if you're not exactly sold on the styling, the Sonata is worth your hard-earned money for so many other reasons.
