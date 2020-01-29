2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 is a standout, even without yellow paint

  • mercedes-benz-cla-250-4matic-2020-05360.png
For 2020 the Mercedes-Benz CLA has really grown up.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
While we can debate the semantics of calling it a "four-door coupe," the base CLA250 is a huge improvement over its predecessor.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
For 2020, the hindquarters are much easier on the eyes, with sleek taillights and a license plate that's been lowered, making room for the Mercedes-Benz star to take center stage.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
In front, the headlights have been tightened up, the grille enlarged and extra vents added for a menacing look. 

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine puts out 221 horsepower, 13 more ponies than before, while torque remains the same at 258 pound-feet.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
While that is more than enough power to have fun on country roads, the straight-line performance of the CLA 250 is a bit pokey: 6.2 seconds from 0 to 60 mph.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Still, it's an enjoyable car to drive and it's chock-full of technology.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The MBUX infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
The navigation system has augmented-reality overlays, so you always know exactly where to turn.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
You can get yourself into a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 for $36,650; add $2,000 for all-wheel drive. However, this tester here with a bunch of options comes out to $54,110, including $995 for destination.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 is a standout, even without yellow paint

