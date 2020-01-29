2020 Ducati Panigale V4 S will give you wings

  • 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 S
This is the Ducati Panigale V4 S! 

It's Ducati's latest and quickest superbike yet, a 214-horsepower beast with a starting price of $28,395.

The most notable changes for 2020? Those wings. They're borrowed from the outgoing V4 R.

Power comes from an 1,103-cc V4, delivering 214 hp at 13,000 rpm and 91 pound-feet of torque at 10,000 rpm.

The V4 S gets Ohlins suspension and a number of tweaks over the base V4.

Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers do the stopping.

The hardware is impressive, but it's the software that's the real step forward. Ducati includes massively comprehensive rider aids to make this thing manageable. 

How manageable? Let's just say these aren't ideal riding conditions, yet I was still having a blast. 

There's only room for one, so you'll need another bike should you be into pillion riding. 

But such small sacrifices unlock an unforgettable riding experience. 

