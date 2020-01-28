The electric Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship will look just like the slinky concept

  • mercedes-benz-eqs-prototype-100
Mercedes-Benz has released the first photos of the production EQS alongside last year's concept car.

The EQS will be a new flagship EV in the S-Class range, riding on a unique electric-car platform.

In terms of styling, the EQS will stick closely to the concept.

The production EQS will share the concept's slinky, space-maximizing roofline.

Despite the camouflage, we can see details such as pop-out door handles on the production EQS.

Don't expect the production EQS to get the concept's digital grille.

The EQS concept was powered by two electric motors and had a range of 435 miles.

No details about the production car's powertrain have been released.

Keep clicking through to see more photos of the EQS prototype.

