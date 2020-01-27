First production 2020 Chevy Corvette will never see the road

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

There's a fine line to toe when it comes to collecting cars. On the one hand, it's important to preserve a car's value by keeping the miles off. On the other, it's easy to have a car turn into a total garage queen and never even see the road.

When it comes to the first production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, it's going to be the most regal of garage queens as long as Rick Hendrick has anything to say about it, the Detroit Free Press reports. Hendrick is the buyer who took paid $3 million to take home the first production C8 Corvette Stingray at the Barrett-Jackson car auction last week.

If his name sounds familiar, it's because Hendrick owns a string of car dealerships across the country, operates in NASCAR under Hendrick Motor Sports and is a regular face at notable Corvette auctions. He owns one of the largest Corvette collections in the world.

In his Heritage Collection there are 210 cars and 120 of them are Corvettes. The first 2020 Corvette Stingray will go inside this building and it'll never see the open road. "I'll never drive it," Hendrick told the newspaper.

Of course, having the very first production car is already a boon for the car's future value, but the fact it will likely only sport delivery miles for its entire life is pretty extraordinary.

But for Hendrick, who was able to dish out $3 million to own the first car, purchasing a second 2020 Corvette Stingray to actually drive shouldn't be too much trouble. All proceeds of the auction sale benefited the Detroit's Children Fund.