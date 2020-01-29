5 things you need to know about the 2021 Genesis GV80
Greetings from Korea, the good one.
Genesis flew me all the way out here to test drive the brand new GV80.
This is the luxury automotive brand's very first SUV.
I've spent a little bit of time behind the wheel earlier today.
And here are a few things you should know about it, specifically 5 things.
Kicking things off, let's start with a few basics.
The GV80 competes with other utility vehicles like the BMW X5, Acura MDX, and Lincoln Aviator.
For extra choice, it will be offered with either two or three rows of seats.
This latest and greatest Genesis model rides atop a brand new rear-wheel drive architecture, though naturally all-wheel drive will be offered.
Made largely of high strength steel, this platform is super stiff and should provide top notch crash test ratings.
Moving on.
No modern luxury vehicle is complete without technology and lots of it.
Accordingly, the GV80 has plenty of whiz-bang features in addition to the usual driver It offers an electronically controlled suspension that reads the road ahead to provide a smoother ride.
Augmented reality navigation is offered, and this projects driving guidelines over actual images of the road to make it easier to follow directions.
And the Adaptive Cruise Control system even has machine learning capability so it can adjust its behavior to match your driving style.
Next, let's talk powertrains.
Now the Korean spec models we've been driving today are all hauled around by a 3 liter inline 6 diesel.
Now predictively this power plant is probably We not coming to America.
I mean, we just don't get to have nice things which is a real shame because not only is it quiet and smooth, but it delivers 274 horsepower and around 434 pound feet of torque.
On the menu in America should be a pair of turbo charged engines.
Now this includes a 2.5 liter gasoline burning 4 cylinder as well as a Genesis exclusive 3.5 liter V6.
Now unfortunately, I don't have any horsepower or torque figures to share, not even estimates But what I can tell you is both engines should be bolted to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Closing the hood and moving inside, this new Genesis SUV's cabin is simply beautiful.
Unlike rival vehicles from say Lexus or Acura, the GV80's dashboard is clean and elegant, free of any unnecessary swoops or weird surfacing.
Not only is it super clean, it's interior is made of top notch materials with creamy leather, soft micro suede, and rich looking wood furnishings.
Finally, let's talk drive Driving dynamics.
Regrettably, my time behind the GV8 wheel was limited to about an hour, most of which was spent slogging through rush hour traffic in Seoul.
Still, here's what I can say about how it handles.
The diesel engine is smooth, quiet, and torquey, plus it should meet the most stringent emissions requirements.
I'm quite sad we won't get it.
This vehicle's transmission is also perfectly refined, and its ride is quite smooth.
Though, it's not as buttery as I expected, you feel the vehicle fighting against its available 22 inch wheels, which have got to be quite heavy.
Finally, the GV80 steering is, as you'd expect for a vehicle like this, not bad but still pretty uninvolving.
Of course, pricing has not be announced yet, but you better start saving your [UNKNOWN] because while the GV80 is likely to be a very strong value compared to its rivals, I don't think it's going to be cheap.
And this vehicle is on sale in South Korea right now.
Though it will likely start arriving at dealerships in the states round about the middle of the year, probably as a 2021 model.
