Hertz used car deals, Jaguar F-Type tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

Howdy, Roadshow readers! It's Saturday -- time to relax and enjoy the weekend, or catch up on all the news you missed during this busy, busy week. If you're after the latter, well, have we got a list for you.
Here's a look at what was hot on Roadshow from June 7-13.
Top reviews
2021 Jaguar F-Type R is always ready to partySee all photos
The 2021 F-Type's new front end design might not be everyone's cup of tea, but we can definitely get down with the rowdy 5.0-liter supercharged V8 under the hood. Oh, and did we mention it comes in yellow now?
Click here to read our 2021 Jaguar F-Type review.
2020 Volvo XC40 remains high on styleSee all photos
If you're shopping for a subcompact luxury crossover, it's hard to beat the Volvo XC40. Following our long-term test of a 2019 model, we get behind the wheel of a 2020 XC40 to remember why we've always loved this little guy.
Click here to read our 2020 Volvo XC40 review.
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is even better as a CabrioletSee all photos
The new Porsche 911 Turbo S is a supercar-killing grand tourer, and we're smitten with it. So how do you make a 640-horsepower 911 better? Cut off the roof.
Click here to read our 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet review.
Hertz bankruptcy triggers bargain-priced selldown of used-car stocksSee all photos
Top news
- Used rentals make great deals: With Hertz going bankrupt, you can pick up some of its used models for seriously low prices.
- Ford Escape plugs in: We've got all the powertrain and fuel economy details for Ford's new Escape plug-in hybrid.
- Even bigger kidneys: A leaked photo gives us our best look yet at BMW's new M4.
- Subaru Crosstrek gets more power: A new engine and Sport trim round out the changes for 2021.
- Gran Turismo 7 is here: We get the full scoop on the latest version of one of our favorite racing games.
- NASCAR bans confederate flags: Good. That's all we can say. Good.
2021 Subaru Crosstrek gets more power, more techSee all photos
Top videos
2020 Subaru Outback long-term update
Check in with our 2020 Subaru Outback, one of the most well-rounded testers in the Roadshow long-term garage.
Acura TLX vs. BMW 3 Series
We compare Acura's new sport sedan with the benchmark of the class, BMW's 3 Series.
Porsche Taycan vs. Tesla Model S
We're big fans of the Porsche Taycan, but how does it stack up to the long-range Tesla Model S?
