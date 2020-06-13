Hertz used car deals, Jaguar F-Type tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Howdy, Roadshow readers! It's Saturday -- time to relax and enjoy the weekend, or catch up on all the news you missed during this busy, busy week. If you're after the latter, well, have we got a list for you.

Here's a look at what was hot on Roadshow from June 7-13.

Top reviews

The 2021 F-Type's new front end design might not be everyone's cup of tea, but we can definitely get down with the rowdy 5.0-liter supercharged V8 under the hood. Oh, and did we mention it comes in yellow now?

Click here to read our 2021 Jaguar F-Type review.

If you're shopping for a subcompact luxury crossover, it's hard to beat the Volvo XC40. Following our long-term test of a 2019 model, we get behind the wheel of a 2020 XC40 to remember why we've always loved this little guy.

Click here to read our 2020 Volvo XC40 review.

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S is a supercar-killing grand tourer, and we're smitten with it. So how do you make a 640-horsepower 911 better? Cut off the roof.

Click here to read our 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Will we still like the Subaru Outback after a year?

2020 Subaru Outback long-term update

Check in with our 2020 Subaru Outback, one of the most well-rounded testers in the Roadshow long-term garage.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Acura TLX vs BMW 3 Series: Sport sedans compared

Acura TLX vs. BMW 3 Series

We compare Acura's new sport sedan with the benchmark of the class, BMW's 3 Series.

Now playing: Watch this: Porsche Taycan vs. Tesla Model S: Luxury EVs compared

Porsche Taycan vs. Tesla Model S

We're big fans of the Porsche Taycan, but how does it stack up to the long-range Tesla Model S?