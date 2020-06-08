2020 Volvo XC40 remains high on style

  • 2020 Volvo XC40
The Volvo XC40 has only been on sale for two years, but it didn't take long for this plucky Swedish crossover to earn favor through a blend of solid driving dynamics and a focus on democratized technology that isn't limited by trim. 

Some small tweaks make their way into the Volvo XC40 for 2020, but this new model year reminds me why this SUV is so likeable.

Unsurprisingly, choices abound when it comes to entry-lux compact crossovers. 

The XC40 plays alongside a refreshed Q3 that offers a more rectilinear (but equally well-crafted) interior, slightly softer driving dynamics and better infotainment tech.

The BMW X1 is sharper, and I'm excited to see how the upcoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class fares against all this new competition, too.

The 2020 Volvo XC40 sort of lives in the just-right porridge of the segment.

It's not too luxurious as to cost a fortune, and it's not so sporty that opting for the R-Design trim will leave you uncomfortable. 

It's loaded with standard features at a decent price point, and it's got some of the best styling in its competitive set.

Whether you want to subscribe to it or not, the XC40 is a solid purchase.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Volvo XC40.

