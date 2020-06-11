2021 Jaguar F-Type R is always ready to party

Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

This brutish sports coupe is a little friendlier in daily driving, but it's no less fun to blast around corners.

The Jaguar F-Type is unabashed theater.     

Short, low and packing as much character as an early Robin Williams stand-up routine, the only thing that one-ups this sport coupe's visuals is how it tackles curvy roads and flat, open expanses of expressway.    

The 2021 F-Type packs a few new upgrades that improve its daily livability, but make no mistake -- there's still a whole lot of ridiculousness hiding under its svelte new sheet metal.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type has a solid complement of competition.    

The Mercedes-AMG GT is probably its closest competitor; both are amazing to drive, though the Merc feels a bit more cramped despite being the superior handler.    

If you want a back seat, the base BMW 8 Series is priced pretty closely, and while it's not as much fun, it's a bit more suited for daily life.     

If you're unsure about how many seats you want, consider the Porsche 911, which is unsure about how many seats it has.    

Jaguar's F-Type has, to me, always been about big, dumb fun.    

Equipped with the supercharged V8, the F-Type R is an absolute screamer of a sports car, blending daily usability and backroad capability in equal doses without sacrifice.     

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Jaguar F-Type R.

