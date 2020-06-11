This brutish sports coupe is a little friendlier in daily driving, but it's no less fun to blast around corners.
The Jaguar F-Type is unabashed theater.
Short, low and packing as much character as an early Robin Williams stand-up routine, the only thing that one-ups this sport coupe's visuals is how it tackles curvy roads and flat, open expanses of expressway.
The 2021 F-Type packs a few new upgrades that improve its daily livability, but make no mistake -- there's still a whole lot of ridiculousness hiding under its svelte new sheet metal.
The 2021 Jaguar F-Type has a solid complement of competition.
The Mercedes-AMG GT is probably its closest competitor; both are amazing to drive, though the Merc feels a bit more cramped despite being the superior handler.
If you want a back seat, the base BMW 8 Series is priced pretty closely, and while it's not as much fun, it's a bit more suited for daily life.
If you're unsure about how many seats you want, consider the Porsche 911, which is unsure about how many seats it has.
Jaguar's F-Type has, to me, always been about big, dumb fun.
Equipped with the supercharged V8, the F-Type R is an absolute screamer of a sports car, blending daily usability and backroad capability in equal doses without sacrifice.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Jaguar F-Type R.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Jaguar F-Type R is always ready to party
