2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is even better as a Cabriolet

This is the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.
In other words, the convertible version of the new 911 Turbo S.
It's every bit as luxurious and techy as other 911 models.
But it comes with some trick active aero that helps with high-speed stability.
Carbon-ceramic brakes are standard.
The PCM infotainment system is one of the best to use.
There's a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-6 engine under here.
These are technically back seats. Technically.
The 911 Turbo S starts around $217,000. Woof.
