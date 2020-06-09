2021 Subaru Crosstrek gets more power, more tech

Subaru's go-anywhere hatchback has a few styling changes, too.

Here's the updated 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.

The Crosstrek is a more rugged version of the Impreza hatchback.

For 2021, the Crosstrek's biggest update is a more powerful engine option.

The Sport and Limited models come with a 2.5-liter boxer four, with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque.

A continuously variable transmission is standard with the 2.5-liter engine, as is all-wheel drive.

Meanwhile, the base and Premium models continue to use a 2.0-liter flat-four engine with 152 hp and 145 lb-ft.

The base engine can be had with a manual transmission, in addition to the CVT, and comes with all-wheel drive no matter what.

Plasma yellow is a new color for the Crosstrek Sport.

The 2021 Crosstrek goes on sale in late summer.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.

