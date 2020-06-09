Subaru's go-anywhere hatchback has a few styling changes, too.
Here's the updated 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.
The Crosstrek is a more rugged version of the Impreza hatchback.
For 2021, the Crosstrek's biggest update is a more powerful engine option.
The Sport and Limited models come with a 2.5-liter boxer four, with 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque.
A continuously variable transmission is standard with the 2.5-liter engine, as is all-wheel drive.
Meanwhile, the base and Premium models continue to use a 2.0-liter flat-four engine with 152 hp and 145 lb-ft.
The base engine can be had with a manual transmission, in addition to the CVT, and comes with all-wheel drive no matter what.
Plasma yellow is a new color for the Crosstrek Sport.
The 2021 Crosstrek goes on sale in late summer.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Subaru Crosstrek gets more power, more tech
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.