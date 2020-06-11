Gran Turismo 7 announced for PS5

Sony

In a livestreamed event revealing games for the PlayStation 5, Sony announced that Gran Turismo 7 will be a launch title for the new console. It has been almost 7 years since the last numbered Gran Turismo game -- GT Sport for PlayStation 4 is fantastic, but it's not as full-fledged as previous entries -- and GT7 seems like the game we've all been waiting for.

In the trailer, which was all in-game footage captured using the PS5, we can see a wide range of production cars and race cars from all different eras driving on both road courses and race tracks. The recently unveiled Mazda RX-Vision GT3 was prominently featured, as was a Gulf-liveried Porsche 917. Other cars shown include classic Corvettes, supercars like the Lamborghini Diablo and Porsche Carrera GT, and more unique vehicles like a Subaru WRX STI JGTC race car.

The aesthetics of the menus and in-game displays look very similar to what is found in GT Sport, but all of the graphics have been taken up a few notches. The cars sound way better, flecks of rubber and debris covering the track, and the lighting effects look a lot more realistic. Especially impressive are the interiors of the cars, which look more detailed and real than what's found in GT Sport. It seems like the game will have a time-of-day cycle and maybe even weather, too.

GT7 will mark the return of a full-on campaign mode, which includes the much loved used car lot and tuning parts store. Other icons visible in the campaign mode are the driving school, online GT Sport mode, and icons for "GT Cafe" and "GT Auto." The campaign mode looks to incorporate features from GT Sport like mileage points and experience, and the gorgeous Scapes photo mode is present as well. We're most excited about the return of the Trial Mountain course, a fan-favorite that has been in every numbered GT game since the original.

We don't yet know when Gran Turismo 7 will be released, though. The PS5 is set to release this holiday season, and it's possibly GT7 could be a launch title for the new console.