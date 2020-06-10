Hertz bankruptcy makes used cars available at incredibly low prices

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Hertz officially filed for bankruptcy in late May citing the coronavirus pandemic and slashed demand for rental cars as more Americans stay home and avoid travel. Now, the rental car company continues to offload a number of rental vehicles, and for those looking to save, there are some mighty good deals afoot.

iSeeCars pored over 20,000 used cars Hertz currently has listed for sale to identify which models propose the greatest savings. Some are rather obvious, while others are a tad obscure. These aren't super old cars either since rental car companies work to keep their fleets updated for customers. Each car listed hails from the 2017 to 2019 model year.

It's great news for those in the market for a BMW 7 Series because that's the single best deal from Hertz right now. The study showed the company is selling the luxury sedan nearly 14% below the average market value for an average savings of $6,877. Right behind it is the Chevrolet Trax, which is $1,714 cheaper than the average model listed.

A couple of other luxury cars make the list in the third and fourth spots. The Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Infiniti QX50 round out third and fourth place with savings on average of $4,252 and $4,145, respectively. Toyota's full-size pickup truck, the Tundra, rounds out the top five with an average of $4,714 in savings, or 12.6% below the pickup's average market value.

The final five include a number of more pedestrian vehicles. The Nissan Versa Note on average is $1,375 cheaper than the market average. Buick's Cascada convertible is $2,241 less expensive and the Kia Forte comes in nearly $1,500 cheaper than the market typically calls for. Rounding out the top 10 are the Volkswagen Golf ($2,023 cheaper on average) and the Nissan Quest minivan. Remember it? The very Japanese-looking family hauler is $1,810 cheaper than the market average.

On average, used car buyers will find a vehicle is 8% cheaper than its average value, likely thanks to Hertz' firesale mode. It's a good chance to save pocket a savings of $1,389 on average, according to the study, and the savings extend to other models like the Chevrolet Silverado, Cadillac CTS, BMW 5 Series and more.