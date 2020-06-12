Hertz bankruptcy triggers bargain-priced selldown of used-car stocks

Looking to score a deal? Cash-strapped Hertz is offloading thousands of cars, SUVs and trucks for well under average market value.
With Hertz's bankruptcy filing, the company is selling these 10 cars from the 2017 to 2019 model years with the deepest discounts on the used market. It starts with the BMW 7 Series, which goes for almost $7,000 cheaper than the market average.
The Chevy Trax is about $1,700 cheaper on average.
Entry-level luxury comes at a discount with the A-Class. Hertz is selling the car with a price about $4,300 less than average.
Luxury crossovers are included in the savings, such as the Infiniti QX50. It's about $4,200 cheaper than average.
For those who need a truck, the Toyota Tundra is almost $5,000 cheaper than the average market value.
On the small side, the Nissan Versa Note is about $1,400 cheaper than average, thanks to the Hertz situation.
For those that want to drop the top, the Buick Cascada is about $2,200 cheaper than average.
A fine commuter car, the Kia Forte can be had with discounts that tally about $1,500 on average compared to the market value.
The ever-versatile VW Golf shows average savings just over $2,000.
Remember the Quest? If you need a family mover for cheap, the Nissan minivan is about $1,800 less expensive than its street value.
