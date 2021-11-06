Ford Bronco, Tesla Model Y tested, 2021 SEMA show and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here we are in November already. Specifically, it's a Saturday in November, and that makes this the first week in review of the month. Dig into all of the good stuff down below, or click play above as Craig Cole and I discuss the coolest news from the 2021 SEMA aftermarket show in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin spent a good long time with the rugged off-road SUV. He thinks Wrangler buyers should pause and check this out first.

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens tried towing with our long-term Tesla Model Y, and it was a challenge.

Antuan also drove the 2022 Kia EV6, albeit briefly. Still, he found plenty to look forward to.

Top news

Top videos

