Ford Bronco, Tesla Model Y tested, 2021 SEMA show and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here we are in November already. Specifically, it's a Saturday in November, and that makes this the first week in review of the month. Dig into all of the good stuff down below, or click play above as Craig Cole and I discuss the coolest news from the 2021 SEMA aftermarket show in the Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin spent a good long time with the rugged off-road SUV. He thinks Wrangler buyers should pause and check this out first.
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens tried towing with our long-term Tesla Model Y, and it was a challenge.
Antuan also drove the 2022 Kia EV6, albeit briefly. Still, he found plenty to look forward to.
Top news
- Ford F-100 Eluminator shines at SEMA: One of the coolest builds from SEMA this year was the Eluminator concept, which also debuted Ford's new electric crate motor.
- Chevy Beast is a boss: Another stunner from SEMA, the Chevy Beast has Corvette power and off-road gear for days.
- Volkswagen ID Buzz gets another teaser: We got our best look yet at the upcoming electric bus.
- EV tax credits appear in for a boost: It looks like we're on the cusp of EV tax credits increasing in a big way.
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee prices: We have full prices and breakdowns for the two-row version of the SUV.
- Honda Civic Si grows more expensive: It's not exactly the bargain it once was.
Top videos
