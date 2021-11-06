Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Ford Bronco, Tesla Model Y tested, 2021 SEMA show and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending Nov. 6.

Here we are in November already. Specifically, it's a Saturday in November, and that makes this the first week in review of the month. Dig into all of the good stuff down below, or click play above as Craig Cole and I discuss the coolest news from the 2021 SEMA aftermarket show in the Roadshow News Recap.

Top reviews

2021 Ford Bronco Badlands is ready for adventure

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin spent a good long time with the rugged off-road SUV. He thinks Wrangler buyers should pause and check this out first.

Click here to read our 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands review.

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2021 Tesla Model Y

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens tried towing with our long-term Tesla Model Y, and it was a challenge.

Click here to read our 2021 Tesla Model Y long-term review update.

Kia EV6 debuts new 'opposites united' design language

Antuan also drove the 2022 Kia EV6, albeit briefly. Still, he found plenty to look forward to.

Click here to read our 2022 Kia EV6 quick drive review.

Top news

Tucci Hot Rods' awesome Ford Maverick brings back mini truckin' at SEMA

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Kia EV6 First Drive: A strong first impression
7:25

Check out the EV6, strutting its stuff on camera.