Tucci Hot Rods' awesome Ford Maverick brings back mini truckin' at SEMA

With 3D printed parts and turbofan wheels, we're dying to drive this little truck.
This Ford Maverick was built by Tucci Hot Rods for SEMA.
It's got a lowered suspension and 3D printed fender flares.
The turbofan-style wheels are amazing.
The chin spoiler was 3D printed too.
The huge rear spoiler was also 3D printed!
There's a catback exhaust from Borla.
This truck has us dreaming of a production Maverick ST.
The interior gets four Recaro bucket seats.
It's one of a few Mavericks on Ford's stand at SEMA this year.
We seriously can't get enough of these wheels.