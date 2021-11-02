/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Tucci Hot Rods' awesome Ford Maverick brings back mini truckin' at SEMA

With 3D printed parts and turbofan wheels, we're dying to drive this little truck.

Daniel Golson
Ford

This Ford Maverick was built by Tucci Hot Rods for SEMA.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

It's got a lowered suspension and 3D printed fender flares.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The turbofan-style wheels are amazing.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The chin spoiler was 3D printed too.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The huge rear spoiler was also 3D printed!

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

There's a catback exhaust from Borla.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

This truck has us dreaming of a production Maverick ST.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The interior gets four Recaro bucket seats.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

It's one of a few Mavericks on Ford's stand at SEMA this year.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

We seriously can't get enough of these wheels.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

