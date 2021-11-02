Ford reveals Mustang Mach-E GT electric crate motor, and this F-100 concept shows it off

Enlarge Image Ford

Crate motors are nothing new, but there's a new trend in town: electric crate motors, and Ford's ready to get in on it. On Tuesday, the Blue Oval revealed an Mustang Mach-E GT-derived electric crate motor dubbed the Eluminator. To show off how flexible the electric powertrain is, the guys and gals at Ford even dropped it into a classic F-100 pickup truck.

The crate motor comes specifically from the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, and one motor spins out 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque on its own. The automaker used a twin setup to create its F-100 Eluminator concept, which makes a total of 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque. It also now sports all-wheel drive with the twin-motor setup at work.

Ford said it recognizes how important the aftermarket is to car enthusiasts, and as the industry embraces more electrification, it wants to be a leader in EV aftermarket performance. Hence this new "e-crate motor," as the company called it. The crate motor's already available, too, and anyone can purchase it. Ford said it's best suited for builders wanting a transverse-oriented powertrain, and it should be suitable for really any project.

As for the F-100, Ford worked with MLe Racecars and the Roadster Shop to create it, including a custom chassis. It sports a lovely gray color with copper accents, while the interior includes avocado-tanned leather, and the truck rocks a set of 19-inch wheels with Michelin Latitude rubber.

The crate motor retails for $3,900 and is available now at authorized Ford Performance dealers and online. Now, let's see what people cook up.