Kia EV6 debuts new 'opposites united' design language

The windswept crossover is not only Kia's first dedicated electric model, but also previews a design philosophy for all future Kia vehicles.

kia-ev6-04
1 of 6
Kia

The EV6 isn't just Kia's first dedicated EV or the first model to use the new E-GMP platform. It also debuts a new design philosophy for all future Kia models.

kia-ev6-02
2 of 6
Kia

The lower door detailing, which visually shrinks the SUV's silhouette, rises sharply at the rear wheel to join the wrap-around tail lights.

kia-ev6-01
3 of 6
Kia

The crossover's new "digital tiger face" is said to evoke the brand's "tiger nose" grille while also replacing it.

kia-ev6-03
4 of 6
Kia

Details about the electric powertrain, range and charging haven't been released, but we don't expect it to be too far off the mark of its E-GMP sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

kia-ev6-05.png
5 of 6
Kia

Inside, the Kia promises to be surprisingly spacious for its class -- though, the automaker hasn't yet divulged specific dimensions.

kia-ev6-06.png
6 of 6
Kia

So far, the Kia EV6 is a handsome ride, both inside and out. We expect to learn and see more when it makes its full debut later this month.

