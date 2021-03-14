Kia EV6 debuts new 'opposites united' design language

The windswept crossover is not only Kia's first dedicated electric model, but also previews a design philosophy for all future Kia vehicles.
The EV6 isn't just Kia's first dedicated EV or the first model to use the new E-GMP platform. It also debuts a new design philosophy for all future Kia models.
The lower door detailing, which visually shrinks the SUV's silhouette, rises sharply at the rear wheel to join the wrap-around tail lights.
The crossover's new "digital tiger face" is said to evoke the brand's "tiger nose" grille while also replacing it.
Details about the electric powertrain, range and charging haven't been released, but we don't expect it to be too far off the mark of its E-GMP sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Inside, the Kia promises to be surprisingly spacious for its class -- though, the automaker hasn't yet divulged specific dimensions.
So far, the Kia EV6 is a handsome ride, both inside and out. We expect to learn and see more when it makes its full debut later this month.
