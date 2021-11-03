2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee starts at $39,185, cheapest V8 model climbs to $56,365

Enlarge Image Jeep

No surprises here, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee costs more. On Wednesday, Jeep shared prices for the two-row Grand Cherokee and the SUV starts at $39,185 for a base Laredo trim after a pricey $1,795 destination charge. The base price before the destination charge climbs $1,930 compared to the outgoing model. If you're looking for a base Grand Cherokee with a 4x4 system, the price rises to $41,185.

The good news is the latest Grand Cherokee is a lovely SUV with a lot of great updates baked into the price increase. A suite of driver assist and active safety gear is now standard, including adaptive cruise control, as is a 10.25-inch digital cluster, 10.1-inch infotainment screen and an 8.4-inch unit for passengers. These screens house a snappier Uconnect 5 system. Base models feature a familiar 3.6-liter V6 that makes 290 horsepower and 257 pound-feet of torque, while an eight-speed automatic sends power to the rear wheels or the optional four-wheel drive system. Cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and 17-inch wheels also come with the standard Grand Cherokee.

The Laredo Altitude package is likely the sweet spot for many buyers. With a price of $43,740, it adds heated seats, remote start, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, wireless phone charging and lots of black accents, including a set of 20-inch wheels.



But for those that do climb through the trims, they'll land at the Limited trim next with a starting price of $45,505. Here's where Jeep tosses in leather seats, a drive mode selector for various elements, a power driver's seat with memory and heated front- and second-row seats. Remote start is also standard, as are power mirrors and a power liftgate.

If you're yearning for V8 power, they need to shop the Trailhawk trim, which is the first trim to offer the 5.7-liter V8 engine. It only comes with Jeep's 4x4 system and starts at $56,365 for the V8. Opt for the V6 and it gets a little cheaper at $53,070. This trim is also the most rugged of the two-row Grand Cherokee family with an active electronic two-speed transfer case with low range, 44:1 crawl ratio and a rear electronic limited-slip differential. An air suspension, skid plates and 265/60R18 Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires beef up the off-road credentials further.

From there, the trims wade back into the luxurious realm of things. The Grand Cherokee Overland starts at $55,100 and boasts Nappa leather, a teak interior trim, ventilated seats and an Alpine nine-speaker audio system. But, on the capability side, it does get the same 4x4 system as the Trailhawk. Then buyers move into the Summit trim, which is the top dog of Grand Cherokee luxury. Prices start at $59,160 and top out at $68,455 for a fully loaded Summit Reserve model.

Quilted seats with perforated inserts, real oak wood trim, front seat massagers, an upgrades list of active safety and driver assist technologies and so much more pack into this SUV. Heck, it even has Amazon Fire TV capability. The Reserve package takes things a step further with Palermo leather, a McIntosh sound system, open-pore walnut wood trim and more.

The first two-row Grand Cherokees will reach dealers by the end of this year where they'll keep the Grand Cherokee L, the three-row model, company.