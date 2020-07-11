The Ford Bronco is coming, 2021 Kia K5 tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's been a big week, Roadshow readers, and next week is looking to be even bigger. That's because Ford will finally reveal the 2021 Bronco on Monday, July 13, and you'll be able to get the full scoop right here. Before that, though, let's have a look back at the past seven days of news and reviews. Here's what was hot from July 5 to 11.

Top reviews

The Kia K5 replaces the outgoing Optima sedan, and it's a big enough step forward that it's worthy of a new name. With its excellent style and class-leading tech, there's never been a better time to check out Kia's offering in this highly competitive class.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a big, luxurious, three-row SUV, and the AMG GLS63 version turns up the wick with the addition of a 603-horsepower V8. If you need a family-hauler that also hauls ass, look no further.

We're so impressed with Toyota's redesigned Highlander, we've decided to bring one home for an extended stay. Meet the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, the newest member of Roadshow's long-term test fleet.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Mercedes-AMG A45 S: Super-hatch with a price tag to match

Mercedes-AMG A45 S: Super-hot hatch

Our UK team takes a drive in Mercedes' hottest A-Class, the AMG A45. We don't get this one in the US, though, and that's a damn shame.

Now playing: Watch this: 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 eAWD: A smooth and luxurious plug-in...

Volvo XC90 T8: Sweet Swede

Volvo's biggest SUV, the XC90, is stylish and luxurious, and with its T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, pretty darn efficient, too.