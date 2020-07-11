The Ford Bronco is coming, 2021 Kia K5 tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

It's been a big week, Roadshow readers, and next week is looking to be even bigger. That's because Ford will finally reveal the 2021 Bronco on Monday, July 13, and you'll be able to get the full scoop right here. Before that, though, let's have a look back at the past seven days of news and reviews. Here's what was hot from July 5 to 11.
Top reviews
2021 Kia K5 picks up where the Optima left offSee all photos
The Kia K5 replaces the outgoing Optima sedan, and it's a big enough step forward that it's worthy of a new name. With its excellent style and class-leading tech, there's never been a better time to check out Kia's offering in this highly competitive class.
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS63: Sizable substanceSee all photos
The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a big, luxurious, three-row SUV, and the AMG GLS63 version turns up the wick with the addition of a 603-horsepower V8. If you need a family-hauler that also hauls ass, look no further.
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander HybridSee all photos
We're so impressed with Toyota's redesigned Highlander, we've decided to bring one home for an extended stay. Meet the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, the newest member of Roadshow's long-term test fleet.
Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback concept debuts, hits the road in 2021See all photos
Top news
- Bronco, Bronco, Bronco: A few more teasers hit the web this week ahead of the SUV's official debut on Monday.
- Mazda3 gets a turbo: One of our favorite compact cars gets turbo power, and while it's not the Mazdaspeed3 replacement we were hoping for, it still sounds like a rockin' good time.
- Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback: This concept previews the next member of Audi's E-Tron electric family.
- New MBUX for the S-Class: Mercedes-Benz shows us all the latest and greatest features it'll offer in the next version of its flagship S-Class.
- A sporty Elantra is coming: Hyundai teases its new Elantra N-Line with a set of shadowy images.
- 2021 Corvette updates: More features, same price. Sounds good to us.
Mercedes' next S-Class gets a big MBUX updateSee all photos
Top videos
Mercedes-AMG A45 S: Super-hot hatch
Our UK team takes a drive in Mercedes' hottest A-Class, the AMG A45. We don't get this one in the US, though, and that's a damn shame.
Volvo XC90 T8: Sweet Swede
Volvo's biggest SUV, the XC90, is stylish and luxurious, and with its T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, pretty darn efficient, too.
