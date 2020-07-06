Ford is trickling out teasers for the new SUV and crossover ahead of their debut next week.
Ford released this teaser of all three Bronco family models on Monday.
A video also released on July 6 gave a good look at some of the Bronco's details.
The chunky front bumper looks to have integrated fog lights and tow hooks.
Beadlock-look wheels are wrapped in off-road tires.
The taillight is shaped like B -- for Bronco -- and there's a swing-out tailgate.
Not to be left out, this Bronco Sport crossover has a Thule roof rack.
This photo collage was posted to Instagram on June 30.
On July 1, Ford showed off a dark photo of the SUV's front end.
July 2 brought the rear quarter panel.
A set of leaked photos sort of spoiled the surprise a few months ago. This is the Bronco in all its glory.
First published July 2.
Discuss: 2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport teasers slowly start to show the SUVs
