Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

This gasoline-electric SUV will be in our hands for a full year.
Say hello to Roadshow's newest long-term tester, a 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
We'll be testing this one for a full year.
Our tester is the fully loaded Platinum model, which means it comes with a whole bunch of bells and whistles.
Platinum models ride on 20-inch wheels.
LED headlights are standard.
The Highlander Hybrid uses a dual-motor hybrid setup with a 2.5-liter gasoline I4.
Total system output is 243 horsepower.
The EPA says our Highlander Hybrid Platinum AWD should return 35 miles per gallon combined.
As tested, our fully loaded model costs a hair over $52,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of our long-term Highlander Hybrid.
