2021 Chevy C8 Corvette adds more features for the same price

Thanks to circumstances well beyond its control, Chevrolet's first year of the midengined, eighth-generation Corvette was slightly abridged. It's a bit of a bummer, sure, but the automaker is determined to make up for that unintentional hiccup with more kit on the 2021 model -- yet the price stays exactly where it was.

Chevrolet on Wednesday announced a raft of updates for the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette. The most important part is that, even with these new features, the price stays exactly the same as last year. The base price for the C8 coupe is $59,995 including destination, while the C8 convertible raises that floor to $67,495. That's before options and higher trims, natch.

Here's what's new for 2021. GM's excellent Magnetic Ride Control can now be added to the C8 without the rest of the performance-oriented Z51 package, making it easier to get access to some seriously capable dampers. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard, too. There's a new digital tachometer for the track, and a new interlock won't let the driver shift out of Park unless the seatbelt is clicked. There are also a smattering of new interior and exterior colors, including a neat gray/yellow combination.

Otherwise, it's the same C8 Corvette as usual. Its 6.2-liter V8 puts out 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque in standard form, rising to 495 and 470 (respectively) with the Z51 package. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission remains standard. Like every other new Chevrolet, the Corvette packs the latest infotainment system on an 8-inch touchscreen with optional embedded navigation and a standard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for up to seven devices.