Mercedes' next S-Class gets a big MBUX update

Here's a look at all the new features in the next-generation S-Class' infotainment system.
This is our best look yet at the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class' rear seating arrangement.
The new MBUX tech is housed on a 12.8-inch screen up front.
But that's just one of five available screens in the new S-Class.
The rear-seat passengers have their own individual MBUX displays.
The main screen houses all of the vehicle's controls.
New 3D mapping and augmented-reality tech make navigation even easier than before.
Different bits of information can be shared between the screens inside the car.
Several digital gauge cluster profiles are available.
Drivers will even have access to augmented reality navigation overlays for the head-up display.
Keep going for more views of Mercedes' new MBUX tech.
