Mercedes' next S-Class gets a big MBUX update

Here's a look at all the new features in the next-generation S-Class' infotainment system.

1 of 18
Mercedes-Benz

This is our best look yet at the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class' rear seating arrangement.

2 of 18
Mercedes-Benz

The new MBUX tech is housed on a 12.8-inch screen up front.

3 of 18
Mercedes-Benz

But that's just one of five available screens in the new S-Class.

4 of 18
Mercedes-Benz

The rear-seat passengers have their own individual MBUX displays.

5 of 18
Mercedes-Benz

The main screen houses all of the vehicle's controls.

6 of 18
Mercedes-Benz

New 3D mapping and augmented-reality tech make navigation even easier than before.

7 of 18
Mercedes-Benz

Different bits of information can be shared between the screens inside the car.

8 of 18
Mercedes-Benz

Several digital gauge cluster profiles are available.

9 of 18
Mercedes-Benz

Drivers will even have access to augmented reality navigation overlays for the head-up display.

10 of 18
Mercedes-Benz

Keep going for more views of Mercedes' new MBUX tech.

11 of 18
Mercedes-Benz
12 of 18
Mercedes-Benz
13 of 18
Mercedes-Benz
14 of 18
Mercedes-Benz
15 of 18
Mercedes-Benz
16 of 18
Mercedes-Benz
17 of 18
Mercedes-Benz
18 of 18
Mercedes-Benz
