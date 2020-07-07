Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback concept debuts, hits the road in 2021

The name is significantly longer, but this concept actually previews the most compact member yet of Audi's growing E-Tron line of electric vehicles.

This svelte concept is the Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback.

This is the swoopy Sportback version of the Q4 E-Tron SUV that debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Despite its size, Audi says this tiny SUV will have tons of interior space.

A pair of electric motors should deliver around 300 horsepower.

Total driving range is estimated at 280 miles on the European cycle.

This one won't be a concept for long. Audi expects it to go into production in 2021.

