Ford Bronco reveal: Here's how to watch the whole stampede live

The Ford Bronco reveal is a very big deal to a lot of people -- ourselves included -- and while the COVID-19 pandemic may have messed with the reveal timeline (along with just about everything else), it did do one thing that works out pretty well for you.

Specifically, it caused the reveal to be shifted to an online format instead of at an auto show or a private event, so now you can kick back in your finest sweatpants on Monday, July 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern and watch the sheet come off what could be the coolest American SUV since Ford stopped slapping Eddie Bauer badges on Broncos in the '90s.

Now that you're all excited to watch, you're probably wondering exactly how you should go about doing that. The good news is that it'll be easy. You need only come back and visit this article (or click this link) and you'll be in the virtual front row along with all us auto journalists.

If you don't want to watch the whole unveil and just want the highlights, you can check out ABC, ESPN, the National Geographic channel, and Hulu, which will all be airing snippets of the festivities during other programs. ABC's will go up during the Country Music Association's "Best Of Fest," while ESPN's will air during SportsCenter. NatGeo will show up during National Parks: Yosemite and Hulu will broadcast all the different spots along with a curated collection of outdoorsy and off-road content.

If you're still on the fence about the Bronco, we'll offer you a brief refresher. To start, the Bronco is coming back after a 24-year hiatus to find most of its biggest competitors (Chevrolet Blazer, RamCharger, etc.) pushing up daisies. Unfortunately for Ford, the Jeep Wrangler is still around, and it's spent the intervening decades sharpening its teeth off-road and becoming a much more livable vehicle.

We know that the forthcoming Bronco will be available in a large, retro-styled version and a smaller, more crossover-like Bronco Sport version. The big Bronco will have a solid rear axle and independent front suspension and be available in some pretty great colors. It'll have a 7-speed manual transmission option as well as a 10-speed automatic, and it will likely get power from a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder or an optional 2.7-liter turbo V6.

Beyond that, you will have to wait until Monday when the sheet comes off to find out more.