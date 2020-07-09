2021 Kia K5 picks up where the Optima left off

  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5
  • 2021 Kia K5

This is Kia's new K5 sedan.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 53

The K5 is the replacement for the long-serving Kia Optima.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 53

LED headlights are standard.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 53

The K5 gets an interesting running light signature that doubles as the turn signal.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 53

The inside is really nicely appointed.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 53

All models but the base LX come with 18-inch wheels.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 53

The K5 looks like it could be a hatchback, but it's a traditional sedan.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 53

This is the EX model, priced just below $30,000 to start.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 53

The LED tail light design is awesome.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 53

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Kia K5.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
33
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
34
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
35
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
36
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
37
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
38
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
39
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
40
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
41
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
42
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
43
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
44
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
45
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
46
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
47
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
48
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
49
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
50
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
51
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
52
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
53
of 53
Now Reading

2021 Kia K5 picks up where the Optima left off

Up Next

2021 Kia K5 aims for optimum sport without Optima
Subaru Crosstrek gets a bigger engine and a tiny price bump for 2021

Subaru Crosstrek gets a bigger engine and a tiny price bump for 2021

by
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series revealed in official video

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series revealed in official video

by
Hyundai Venue gets a clutchless 6-speed manual in India, and we're very jealous

Hyundai Venue gets a clutchless 6-speed manual in India, and we're very jealous

by
2021 Toyota Corolla Cross is a pug-nosed crossover that's likely coming to the US

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross is a pug-nosed crossover that's likely coming to the US

by
Musk claims Tesla will have 'basic functionality' for Level 5 autonomy this year

Musk claims Tesla will have 'basic functionality' for Level 5 autonomy this year

by