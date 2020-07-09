2021 Kia K5 picks up where the Optima left off

This is Kia's new K5 sedan.
The K5 is the replacement for the long-serving Kia Optima.
LED headlights are standard.
The K5 gets an interesting running light signature that doubles as the turn signal.
The inside is really nicely appointed.
All models but the base LX come with 18-inch wheels.
The K5 looks like it could be a hatchback, but it's a traditional sedan.
This is the EX model, priced just below $30,000 to start.
The LED tail light design is awesome.
