BMW backup camera recall affects nearly every model -- even stepchild Toyota Supra

If you own a 2018-2020 BMW, there's a good chance it's part of a new recall. For 2020 Toyota Supra owners, you're included too because, well, you know the deal surrounding the Supra and BMW.

In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents dated Sept. 27, BMW initiated a recall campaign for faulty backup cameras that, in total, affects 51 different models and their variants. The final number of cars in the recall population sits at 257,481. Everything from the 2018-2019 5 Series range, 2019-2020 X3, X5, 3 Series, 7 Series and more are part of the recall. Even the new 8 Series and Z4 are named. The Z4 is, of course, the corporate twin of the 2020 Toyota Supra.

As we found in a prior recall involving bad welds, the Japanese sports car's recalls come from BMW since the German company manufactures the car. It's not clear how many Supras are involved in the recall, as BMW did not break out how many of each model are part of the recall.

Additionally, the 1-percenters driving Rolls-Royce models may have faulty backup cameras as well, per the documents. The Phantom and Cullinan are named in the recall population.

The problem at hand is the backup camera and its display settings, which drivers can select to no longer show the view behind the car. The cars will then retain this setting even after shutting the car off and turning it back on. Since backup cameras are federally regulated in the US these days, all of these cars fail to comply with US vehicle safety standards. Nissan recently recalled over 1 million vehicles for the exact same problem.

Since we still live in a world where BMW recalls the Supra, owners will receive notices from the German automaker starting Nov. 19. BMW owners of the various cars included will also receive notices starting on the same date. The only difference between the Supra and Bimmer owners? They have different customer service numbers to dial, should they want more information.