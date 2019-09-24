Over 1.2 million Nissan, Infiniti models recalled over backup camera issue

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Once a luxury, backup cameras are now a federally mandated piece of technology in all new cars. As such, any quirks with the systems can lead to recall headaches, as Nissan and its luxury division Infiniti are now experiencing.

Documents made public on Sept. 12 detail a massive Nissan and Infiniti recall that includes over 1.2 million vehicles. Drivers are able to choose a display setting that removes the rear-view image when in Reverse, and the vehicles will remember that choice the next time the driver puts the car in Reverse. As such, the affected vehicles do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Nissan models affected include the 2018-2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, GT-R, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan. From Infiniti, the Q50, Q60, QX30, QX50, QX60, Q70, Q70L and QX80 are all included in the recall. The documents did not specify the exact numbers of each model that house the defect, but the Nissan and Infiniti models with higher sales figures will be most affected, compared to GT-Rs, for example.

Thankfully, it's not an incredibly serious issue, and the fix will be easy-peasy for owners. Those driving one of the affected vehicles will need to take their vehicles to a Nissan or Infiniti dealership. There, a technician will install new system software to meet all federal requirements.

Owners will begin receiving their notifications by mail on Oct. 21, according to the automaker.