2022 Chevy Bolt EV driven, Tesla Cybertruck delay and more: Roadshow's week in review

It's hard to believe the month of July is basically over, but here we are at August's doorstep. The final week of this month was a busy one, and our editors got behind the wheel of numerous cars to share their thoughts. Read on below for all the goods, or we invite you to listen along in a video recap with a click of the play button above.
Top reviews
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin drove the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and found its improvements and better price add up to one pretty solid EV.
News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt took a ride on the new 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S to see what all this change at the bike-maker is all about.
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok slid behind the wheel of Mercedes-Benz's super luxurious EV, the EQS. It's a really big deal and you'll want to read all about the slippery sedan.
Top news
- Tesla Cybertruck delay: It's all but confirmed. The Cybertruck ain't happening this year.
- Chevy Camaro may soon be dead... again: According to a forecast report, the Camaro will die in 2024, but it may be replaced by an electric performance sedan.
- Toyota keeps teasing the new Tundra: The brand delivered more teasers of the new pickup truck ahead of its debut this fall.
- GM sues Ford: The largest US automaker sued its rival over the Blue Oval's "BlueCruise" name.
- Wireless EV charging pavement trials start this summer: Indiana will be home to the experimental concrete that can charge your EV while driving.
- New car prices are absurd, but so are used car prices: New data showed used cars prices broke the $25,000 mark on average for the first time ever.
Top videos
Come with us on a drive through Germany to experience the new EQS.
It's a battle of tiny trucks. Which one wins? Press play to find out.