2022 Chevy Bolt EV driven, Tesla Cybertruck delay and more: Roadshow's week in review

It's hard to believe the month of July is basically over, but here we are at August's doorstep. The final week of this month was a busy one, and our editors got behind the wheel of numerous cars to share their thoughts. Read on below for all the goods, or we invite you to listen along in a video recap with a click of the play button above.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin drove the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and found its improvements and better price add up to one pretty solid EV.

Click here to read our 2022 Chevy Bolt EV review.

News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt took a ride on the new 2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S to see what all this change at the bike-maker is all about.

Click here to read our 2021 HD Sportster S first ride review.

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok slid behind the wheel of Mercedes-Benz's super luxurious EV, the EQS. It's a really big deal and you'll want to read all about the slippery sedan.

Click here to read our 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS first drive review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Mercedes EQS drives like the big deal it is

Come with us on a drive through Germany to experience the new EQS.

Now playing: Watch this: Mini truck battle: Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz

It's a battle of tiny trucks. Which one wins? Press play to find out.