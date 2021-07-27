2022 Toyota Tundra teasers confirm the inevitable

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota is continuing the painfully slow tease of 2022 Tundra information, releasing a trio of photos Tuesday that show various parts of the truck's interior. These pictures arrive a couple of weeks after Toyota showed an image confirming the Tundra will keep its power rear window. Never mind, of course, that we've already seen the truck's entire exterior.

What have we this time around? For starters, some cool red fabric, which looks to be perforated leather, appropriate for the range-topping TRD Pro trim. Additionally, you'll notice a wireless phone charger, arranged vertically and placed to the right of the gear shifter.

The most interesting teaser is the nicely detailed knob and surrounding buttons, showing the Downhill Assist Control, Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select, Tow/Haul and general drive modes. These are all features currently in Toyota's bag of tricks, so it makes sense that they'll be found in the Tundra TRD Pro. It also looks like the gauge cluster will only be partially digital.

Toyota didn't offer any supporting details alongside Tuesday's photo tease. "With a host of innovative new features and next-level interior refinement, here's a quick glimpse of just some of what the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra will offer," the company said in a statement.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will debut this fall.