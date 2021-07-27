2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV: Small changes and a big deal

1 of 53 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Chevrolet's little electric Bolt has been redesigned for the 2022 model year.
On the outside, the electric hatchback's front fascia now boasts a more serious and futuristic aesthetic than the previous, wide-eyed generation.
The headlamps are actually located in the glossy black pods below the upper ultra-slim daytime signature lights.
Flip-flopping the lights gives the Bolt the look of slick concept car headlights, while maintaining the excellent nighttime visibility offered by modern LED projection lights.
Aside from the deletion of the lower sill chrome strip, the profile hasn't changed much at all.
The rear lights have been simplified and better integrate into the back glass.
Black trim now goes further up the bumper -- right up to the slim, new reflector strip -- lifting the hatchback's rear end.
Range hasn't changed for 2022 and is still stated at 259 miles per full charge.
The Bolt's interior design has been toned down and now sports a monochromatic theme.
Cabin tech is now powered by Chevrolet's Infotainment 3 software with a few bespoke menus for EV charging and monitoring.
