2022 Mercedes EQS is one slippery luxury car

With a drag coefficient of just 0.20 in the right spec, the electric EQS is all about efficiency.

Andrew Krok
The car most people will compare to the 2022 Mercedes EQS isn't really in the same segment.

Neither is the latest generation of internal-combustion S-Class, even though the two share more than a few technological innovations.

The EQS is its own thing: A fully baked, wholly impressive luxury car that sets a new high-water mark for high-dollar electric vehicles.

Both EQS variants have an estimated range of 780 kilometers (about 485 miles) by European WLTP standards, which is some mega range. Multihour stints behind the wheel moved the "fuel gauge" so minimally that I'm inclined to believe it.

That said, the Environmental Protection Agency hasn't settled on a US-specific range yet, so we have to wait a little longer before we get a better idea of how it will fare stateside.

Part of the reason for that big range is, surprise surprise, a big battery: 107.8 kilowatt-hours, to be specific.

Whether you're looking at charging times, ride quality or cabin isolation, there's no denying that the 2022 Mercedes EQS is a top-notch EV with luxury chops that surpass anything currently available in the US or Europe.

By building a flagship from the ground up with electricity in mind, Mercedes-Benz is approaching this new segment with the same effort that it puts into its bread and butter S-Class.

It's a big effing deal, and it acts like one.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Mercedes EQS.

