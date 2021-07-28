Tesla Cybertruck delay all but confirmed following earnings call

Enlarge Image Tesla

After debuting the Tesla Cybertruck back in 2019, the company promised we'd see the electric truck start rolling off an assembly line in late 2021. If you follow Tesla, you know the company's timelines can be a little skewed, and it seems like the Cybertruck is next to follow that axis. Following remarks from company executives during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call, it's all but confirmed the truck won't be coming this year.

Electrek reported on comments from Lars Moravy, vice president of vehicle engineering at Tesla, who did his best to not confirm a delay. In the process, he essentially did:

"Cybertruck is at a stage where we finished basic engineering of the architecture of the vehicle. With the Cybertruck, we are redefining how a vehicle is being made. As Elon said, it carries much of the structural pack and large casting design of the Model Y being built in Berlin and Austin," Moravy said. He added, "Obviously, those take priority over the Cybertruck, but we are moving into the beta phases of Cybertruck later this year and we will be looking to ramp up production at Giga Texas after Model Y is up and running."

If beta trucks come later this year, we're nowhere close to seeing production kick off for deliveries in late 2021. Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, so we don't have the option to ask for additional clarification. However, Moravy's comments come across pretty loud and clear.

In addition, documents from the earnings call show the Cybertruck grouped in with the now-also-delayed Semi, Roadster and "future product" as "in development." That's different from the Model Y set for production in Texas, which is listed as under construction. Whenever the Cybertruck is ready, Tesla also plans for it to call Austin, Texas, home alongside the Model Y.

The company was originally meant to begin production of the Cybertruck tri-motor variant -- the most expensive truck -- this year. Following that, the dual-motor and single-motor variants were supposed to follow in 2022. It wouldn't be surprising if the most affordable Cybertrucks don't hit the road until sometime in late 2023.