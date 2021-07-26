2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is the face of H-D's sea change

With stellar looks, big performance and clever electronics, the Sportster S might just be the best thing to come out of Milwaukee in a long time.
Harley's Sportster S takes inspiration from its legendary namesake and goes in a new direction
It's powered by a retuned version of the Pan America's Revolution Max engine.
The engine now produces 121 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque.
The big differences are that the torque curve is extremely flat, and the midrange power is huge.
This powertrain is paired with a high-spec suspension from Showa and brakes from Brembo.
The end result is something between an Indian FTR 1200 and a Ducati Diavel.
In short, it's a hell of a good time.
The styling takes inspiration from the legendary XR750 flat track bike, the modern Fat Bob and others.
The final look is hyper-aggressive but not as polarizing as you might expect.
The Sportster S will be available in fall 2021 with a starting price of $14,999.
Click through for more images of the Sportster S.