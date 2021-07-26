/>
X

2021 Harley-Davidson Sportster S is the face of H-D's sea change

With stellar looks, big performance and clever electronics, the Sportster S might just be the best thing to come out of Milwaukee in a long time.

1186314-10153303180165254-253803689-n
Kyle Hyatt
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-001
1 of 45 Harley-Davidson

Harley's Sportster S takes inspiration from its legendary namesake and goes in a new direction

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-002
2 of 45 Harley-Davidson

It's powered by a retuned version of the Pan America's Revolution Max engine.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-003
3 of 45 Harley-Davidson

The engine now produces 121 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-004
4 of 45 Harley-Davidson

The big differences are that the torque curve is extremely flat, and the midrange power is huge.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-005
5 of 45 Harley-Davidson

This powertrain is paired with a high-spec suspension from Showa and brakes from Brembo.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-006
6 of 45 Harley-Davidson

The end result is something between an Indian FTR 1200 and a Ducati Diavel.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-007
7 of 45 Harley-Davidson

In short, it's a hell of a good time.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-008
8 of 45 Harley-Davidson

The styling takes inspiration from the legendary XR750 flat track bike, the modern Fat Bob and others.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-009
9 of 45 Harley-Davidson

The final look is hyper-aggressive but not as polarizing as you might expect.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-010
10 of 45 Harley-Davidson

The Sportster S will be available in fall 2021 with a starting price of $14,999.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-011
11 of 45 Harley-Davidson

Click through for more images of the Sportster S.

2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-012
12 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-013
13 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-014
14 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-015
15 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-016
16 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-017
17 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-018
18 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-019
19 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-020
20 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-010
21 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-011
22 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-012
23 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-013
24 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-014
25 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-015
26 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-016
27 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-017
28 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-018
29 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-019
30 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-020
31 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-021
32 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-022
33 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-023
34 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-024
35 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-025
36 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-026
37 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-027
38 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-028
39 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-029
40 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-030
41 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-031
42 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-032
43 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-033
44 of 45 Harley-Davidson
2021-harley-davidson-sportster-s-launch-city-034
45 of 45 Harley-Davidson

