Pottery Barn Special Edition Airstream trailer is comfy cozy cool

This Airstream is chock full of snuggly Pottery Barn furniture for the ultimate in camping cush.

Emme Hall
Airstream is known for its modern interiors, with plenty of amenities and luxury fixture.

The company has teamed up with Pottery Barn for a special edition 28-foot trailer.

The color palette was inspired by the Pacific Coast Highway. Think muted blues, greys and browns.

Sleeping accommodations for four are sheeted with Belgian Flax Linen Bedding.

A new portable shelf that can hang off the exterior is a perfect place to mix your margaritas.

Comfy couch and chair seating is pulled out of the Big Sur collection.

This little side table can be hidden in the arm of the couch.

The solid oak dining table is from the Benchwright Dining Collection.

Everyone will know you have a Pottery Barn Special Edition because there is a logo right there on the screen door. 

The Airstream Pottery Barn Special Edition Travel Trail has an MSRP of $145,000.

