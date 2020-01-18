2021 Genesis GV80 driven, GMC Yukon revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Aston Martin

Fun fact, Roadshow readers: This time last year, we were slogging through snow while covering the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. But even though the Detroit expo has officially moved to June, this post-CES week still proved to be quite busy, with a number of important debuts.

Here's a recap of what stole the automotive spotlight from Jan. 12-18.

Top reviews

2021 Genesis GV80

Genesis' first SUV is finally, finally here. The SUV was officially revealed in South Korea on Tuesday, and not long after, we were able to take a quick spin in the three-row SUV on the busy streets of Seoul. Our time behind the wheel may have been limited, but we still walked away impressed.

Click here to read our 2021 Genesis GV80 first drive.

2021 Aston Martin DBX

Speaking of first SUVs, Aston Martin is now getting in on the luxury/performance/utility game with its 2021 DBX. The final car isn't quite done yet, but we were able to take a prototype out for a brief test in, of all places, Oman.

Click here to read our 2021 Aston Martin DBX first drive.

2020 Polaris Slingshot

The weird, wonderful, three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot is back for 2020 with a number of meaningful upgrades. This so-called autocycle is still as quirky as ever, but thankfully, a lot easier to live with, too.

Click here to read our 2020 Polaris Slingshot first drive.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Ford F-150 Raptor: An off-road hero?

Off-road with the Ford F-150 Raptor

Last summer, our Carfection team from the UK spent some time in America, and with a properly American truck: the Ford F-150 Raptor.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 brings the first-ever GMC Yukon AT4

2021 GMC Yukon revealed

Reviews editor Emme Hall takes a closer look at GMC's biggest SUV live from its debut in Vail, Colorado.

Now playing: Watch this: The Aston Martin DBX is unremarkably excellent

Aston Martin DBX tested in Oman

Ride along with executive producer Drew Stearne as he puts an Aston Martin DBX prototype through its paces in Oman.