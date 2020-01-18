2021 Genesis GV80 driven, GMC Yukon revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Fun fact, Roadshow readers: This time last year, we were slogging through snow while covering the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. But even though the Detroit expo has officially moved to June, this post-CES week still proved to be quite busy, with a number of important debuts.
Here's a recap of what stole the automotive spotlight from Jan. 12-18.
Top reviews
2021 Genesis GV80
Genesis' first SUV is finally, finally here. The SUV was officially revealed in South Korea on Tuesday, and not long after, we were able to take a quick spin in the three-row SUV on the busy streets of Seoul. Our time behind the wheel may have been limited, but we still walked away impressed.
Click here to read our 2021 Genesis GV80 first drive.
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Speaking of first SUVs, Aston Martin is now getting in on the luxury/performance/utility game with its 2021 DBX. The final car isn't quite done yet, but we were able to take a prototype out for a brief test in, of all places, Oman.
Click here to read our 2021 Aston Martin DBX first drive.
2020 Polaris Slingshot
The weird, wonderful, three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot is back for 2020 with a number of meaningful upgrades. This so-called autocycle is still as quirky as ever, but thankfully, a lot easier to live with, too.
Click here to read our 2020 Polaris Slingshot first drive.
Top news
- 2021 GMC Yukon debuts: Here's everything you need to know about GMC's versions of the new Chevy Tahoe and Suburban.
- GMC expands AT4 lineup: The Canyon pickup and Terrain SUV now come with rugged-looking AT4 variants.
- Winner, winner, chicken dinner: The Chevy C8 Corvette, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator take home the 2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards.
- 2021 Genesis GV80 revealed: Days before our first drive, Genesis pulled the wraps off its new GV80 SUV.
- Fast Audi SUVs: The SQ7 and SQ8 join the automaker's lineup for 2020.
- Porsche expands flat-six offerings: The 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS now come with 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated power.
Top videos
Off-road with the Ford F-150 Raptor
Last summer, our Carfection team from the UK spent some time in America, and with a properly American truck: the Ford F-150 Raptor.
2021 GMC Yukon revealed
Reviews editor Emme Hall takes a closer look at GMC's biggest SUV live from its debut in Vail, Colorado.
Aston Martin DBX tested in Oman
Ride along with executive producer Drew Stearne as he puts an Aston Martin DBX prototype through its paces in Oman.
2021 Genesis GV80 driven, GMC Yukon revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review
