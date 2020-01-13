2020 NACTOY awards: Corvette, Telluride and Gladiator go home winners

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

There is no North American International Auto Show this January to announce the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards alongside this year, but jurors have nevertheless made their decisions. The winning class for the 2020 iteration of the coveted awards is the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, Kia Telluride and Jeep Gladiator.

None of them are big surprises, but the Corvette did beat out another notable sports car: the Toyota Supra. Also up for the award was the redesigned 2020 Hyundai Sonata, which we sure did like in our first drive review. Yet, the mid-engine revolution that is the C8-generation Corvette won over jurors.

In today's SUV and crossover climate, the utility of the year category was far more hotly contested. The Telluride duked it out with its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Palisade, and the reborn Lincoln Aviator vied for glory. On the pickup truck side of things, the Gladiator held off the Ford Ranger and the Ram's Heavy Duty rig.

With the honors in-hand, Chevy, Kia and Jeep have more ammunition for each respective vehicle. NACTOY awards come after deliberation from a panel of automotive journalists across the industry, and hundreds of hours worth of test drives.

The Telluride is on dealership lots now, as is the Gladiator. The mid-engine Corvette Stingray fell subject to a delay due to the UAW-GM strike. First deliveries may start as soon as March. And with that, the competition starts for the 2021 car, SUV and truck of the year.