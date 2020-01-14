2021 GMC Yukon gets refined Denali, rugged AT4 models

Here it is, the 2021 GMC Yukon. This one is the new AT4 trim.
The Yukon Denali is on the left side in this photo and dials up the bling factor.
The Yukon takes a lot of design cues from the Sierra pickup, but this is a very refined-looking SUV.
The AT4 model caters more to the off-road crowd, while the Denali is properly luxurious.
The Yukon Denali gets a unique interior layout with an embedded touchscreen display and other controls.
GMC didn't show off other trims, but it's safe to assume lesser trims will follow this look.
There's definitely rear-seat entertainment.
AT4 models get regular GMC badges and AT4 badges throughout.
AT4 is, for example, present on the headrest.
